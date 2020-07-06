Andy Samberg Discusses How ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Bosses Are Going To ‘Move Forward’ With The Show Amid Black Lives Matter Movement

Andy Samberg has revealed the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” cast and crew are currently figuring out how to “move forward” with the show amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

Samberg, who plays Detective Jake Peralta in the much-loved series, told People, “We’re taking a step back, and the writers are all rethinking how we’re going to move forward, as well as the cast.”

“We’re all in touch and kind of discussing how you make a comedy show about police right now, and if we can find a way of doing that that we all feel morally okay about.”

“I know that we’ll figure it out, but it’s definitely a challenge, so we’ll see how it goes,” the actor continued.

Samberg’s comments follow his co-star Terry Crews saying “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” had axed several episodes from the upcoming eighth season.

Crews confirmed the news to Access Daily: “We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible.”

“Our showrunner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over,” he continued. “Right now we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in. This is an opportunity right now for us all to united and get together and understand what this is and that we have to battle this together.”