Charlie Puth Calls For A Truce With BTS Fans

Charlie Puth says he wants all the fandom to be at peace.

In a Twitter thread over the weekend, the “See You Again” singer pleaded with BTS fans to end their “dangerous, toxic Internet screaming match” with his own fans.

BTS fans, known collectively as ARMY, have been spamming the singer’s social media pages with nasty comments, including the common, “Remember when you used Jungkook for clout?” referencing his duet with the BTS member at the MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards in 2018.

Puth added, if he were younger all of the negative comments would have “affected me deeply,” calling on members of both fandoms to “be nicer to each other.”

