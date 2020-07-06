Charlie Puth Calls For A Truce With BTS Fans

Charlie Puth says he wants all the fandom to be at peace.

In a Twitter thread over the weekend, the “See You Again” singer pleaded with BTS fans to end their “dangerous, toxic Internet screaming match” with his own fans.

I don’t usually pay any mind to things like this, but something has to be said. This dangerous, toxic, internet screaming match between ‘fandoms’ has to stop. I’m 28 years old, so it doesn’t really mean anything to me when some person I don’t know writes a nasty message to me… — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 5, 2020

BTS fans, known collectively as ARMY, have been spamming the singer’s social media pages with nasty comments, including the common, “Remember when you used Jungkook for clout?” referencing his duet with the BTS member at the MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards in 2018.

…saying things like “I used BTS for clout”. I don’t know what that means- I love those guys and they are super talented. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 5, 2020

Puth added, if he were younger all of the negative comments would have “affected me deeply,” calling on members of both fandoms to “be nicer to each other.”

But what I do know is that 10 years ago, language like this directed towards me would’ve affected me deeply in a very negative way. And I’m thinking about all the other younger kids on twitter seeing stuff like this on a daily basis. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 5, 2020