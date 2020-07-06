Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Postpone Livestream Concert Due To Possible Coronavirus Exposure

By Katie Colley.

Getty Images
Getty Images

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are taking extra precautions after possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

According to a press release on Monday, the country power couple “are fine,” but someone in their camp “has possibly been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.”

Brooks is postponing his and Yearwood’s July 7 Facebook concert to a later date and pausing all “Inside Studio G” livestreams for two weeks.

“To be smart about this, they are all quarantining for two weeks and thank everyone for their concern,” concludes the statement.

