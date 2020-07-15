Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Test Negative For COVID-19 After Possible Exposure

By Katie Colley.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have tested negative for COVID-19 after possible exposure to the virus.

During their Facebook Live acoustic concert special #GarthRequestLive2, the couple announced they are COVID-19-free.

“We all tested,” said Brooks. “Everybody tested negative, including the possible exposure, which ended up not being a possible exposure… so we’re back.”

According to a press release on July 6, the couple were feeling “fine,” but someone in their camp was “possibly exposed” to the virus.

Brooks and Yearwood returned with an hour-long livestream concert Tuesday night, which included covers of Bob Dylan, Bob Seger, Eagles, and Bill Withers.

Among Brooks’ own hits, they performed “Thunder Rolls”, “Callin’ Baton Rouge”, and the classic “Friends in Low Places”.

