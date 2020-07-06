Amanda Kloots Says Family Helping Her Get Through ‘The Hardest Time’ Of Her Life Following Nick Cordero’s Tragic Death

Amanda Kloots thanked her family for their ongoing support following the tragic death of her husband, Nick Cordero.

Cordero passed away at age 41 Sunday following a lengthy hospitalization and numerous health complications due to COVID-19.

Kloots posted a heartwarming clip made by her sister on Instagram Monday, alongside the caption: “How do you get through the hardest time in your life? Family.”

The video included numerous sweet moments of Kloots and Cordero’s 1-year-old son, Elvis.

She continued, “I woke up to this video my sister made for me. She titled it, The Silver Linings. I have always been lucky to have a family that loves to be together and to support each other. I’m even luckier to have Nicks family and extended family that are the same. This video captures these last 95 days.”

“The love, the exhaustion, the bonds, the smiles, the song, the exercise, the hard work, the care, support and most of all love. They did all of this for Nick, Elvis and I- selfless time from their lives to be with us. In times of trauma, look for the silver linings. Spend time with family. Smile through the tears. Have faith when things seem impossible. Love one another.”

RELATED: Amanda Kloots Shares Son’s Walking Milestone

Kloots shared the heartbreaking news that Cordero had died on social media on Sunday.

“God has another angel in heaven now,” Kloots captioned a photo of Cordero. “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

⠀

“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”