Kevin Hart Becomes An Action Hero In ‘Die Hart’ Trailer

All his life, Kevin Hart has always wanted to be an action star.

On Monday, the trailer dropped for the new Quibi comedy series “Die Hart”, starring the comedian as himself, getting put through his paces with action movie stunts.

Photo: Quibi

In order to bone up, Hart checks into Ron Wilcox’s Action Star School, with Wilcox hilariously played by veteran star John Travolta.

“Game of Thrones” actress Nathalie Emmanuel also stars in the series, which premieres on the streaming service July 20.