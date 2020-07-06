Awesome 95-Year-Old Woman Gets The No. 1 Answer On ‘Family Feud’

On the latest “Family Feud”, 95-year-old Evelyn went up for the face-off.

She and her opponent were asked to name an animal that “just sits and waits for dinner to come by.”

Evelyn didn’t get to the buzzer first, and her opponent answered “a cat,” which turned out to be the second-place choice in the survey.

But that’s when Evelyn came back with the answer “dog,” landing her at No. 1 for the steal, bringing the rest of the survey back to her family.

“Evelyn, that bucket list is looking real good,” host Steve Harvey joked.