Charlize Theron ‘Heartbroken’ After George Miller Decides To Recast Furiosa In Upcoming ‘Mad Max’ Sequel

Charlize Theron will not be playing her iconic role of Furiosa in the upcoming “Mad Max: Fury Road” sequel.

Filmmaker George Miller told The New York Times earlier this year that he plans to replace the Oscar-winning actress, 44, with a younger star as the upcoming spin-off will be a prequel and follow a younger Furiosa.

Miller and the film’s producers are eyeing “Killing Eve” actress Jodie Comer to take on the role.

“It’s a tough one to swallow,” Theron admitted to The Hollywood Reporter. “Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making ‘Fury Road’ with him. He’s a master, and I wish him nothing but the best.”

She continued, “Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure. I really love that character, and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly. Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner. We get so hung up on the smaller details that we forget the thing that we emotionally tap into has nothing to do with that minute thing that we’re focusing on.”

“Mad Max: Fury Road” was a box office smash in 2015, even going on to win six Oscars out of the 10 it was nominated for. Tom Hardy also starred.