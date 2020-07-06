Niko Moon Releases Amazon Original Cover Of Travis Tritt’s ‘It’s A Great Day To Be Alive’

Niko Moon is reminding us all that it’s a great day to be alive.

On Monday, the emerging country singer-songwriter released an Amazon Original cover of Travis Tritt’s 2000 hit, “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive”.

“I grew up 15 minutes from Travis Tritt. Driving down the same roads as him, blasting ‘It’s a Great Day to be Alive’ as loud as my little S10 speakers could handle,” says Moon. “This is a chance for me to honour one of my favourite country artists while doing my best to put my own twist on one of the greatest country songs of all time!”

Moon is the latest country musician to cover the classic track, which was originally written by Darrell Scott and performed by Jon Randall before it was made famous by Tritt.

Fans can listen to “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive” only on Amazon Music.