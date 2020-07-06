Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Brings In At Least 20 Credible Tips Following Premiere

Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries” not only had a great premiere weekend, but it also brought in some credible tips.

Shortly after the docuseries dropped the first six episodes of the reboot on the streaming service on Wednesday, the show’s website was flooded with tips surrounding some of the episodes.

Executive producer Terry Dunn Meurer told USA Today that they got at least 20 credible tips from viewers. Meurer says he passed them “on to the appropriate authorities.”

“It’s only been 24 hours,” Meurer explained. “We’re hoping there’s a lot of people who still haven’t watched and maybe this weekend they’ll sit down and binge the episodes and we’ll get more leads.”

Meurer said three tips have been passed to the FBI in relation to the death of Alonzo Brooks, as well as tips on the death of Rey Rivera.

“We would love to do more,” Meurer said of a potential second season. “There are a lot of mysteries out there that need to be solved.”

The original “Unsolved Mysteries” aired between 1987 and 2010, before Netflix rebooted it. The new version is streaming now.