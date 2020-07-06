JWoww Defends ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast For Not Wearing Masks During Reunion Dinner

Jenni Farley, better known to “Jersey Shore” fans as JWoww, insists there is no need to fret over a recent dinner she attended with her castmates.

Farley and other of “Jersey Shore” stars were criticized for meeting up without wearing masks. A number of the show’s cast met up in celebration of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s birthday.

Sorrentino, his wife Lauren Pesce, JWoww, her boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Denna Nicole Cortese and her husband, Chris Buckner, were all photographed prior to dinner.

The “Jersey Shore” cast was dragged through the mud for not wearing masks; the only exception being Vinny. JWoww teased Vinny in the photo’s caption, writing, “The mask won’t protect us with the s**t you got.. JK.”

“We have all been tested and don’t see anyone who hasn’t been regularly tested,” JWoww responded to critics. “It’s also hard to eat and wear a mask,” she added. “Glad you know all about us and think we would ever put anyone in jeopardy… especially our kids.”

“Jersey Shore” stars Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, DJ Pauly D and Angelina Pivarnick were not in attendance.