Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Phillippe To Release New Song ‘Long Run’

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s son is dipping his toe in the entertainment industry.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Gets Mistaken For Carrie Underwood

Deacon Phillippe, 16, is releasing a new song titled “Long Run” featuring singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt. The teen artist announced the song’s impending release on Instagram by sharing its artwork.

There is not a whole lot known about “Long Run”. It is the first song Deacon has ever rolled out and the song’s artwork suggests he will be exclusively using his first name as an artist.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon And More Stars Celebrate Pride Day 2020

“Long Run” is available to stream on Friday.