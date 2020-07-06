Halle Berry Faces Backlash For Wanting To Play A Transgender Person

Halle Berry has had a lot of great roles, but the actress is facing backlash for her comments about a potential new part.

The Oscar winner is coming under fire for recently saying she would like to play a Transgender person on screen.

While speaking to hairstylist Christin Brown on Instagram Live, Berry told her about an upcoming role she really loves.

“I’m thinking of playing a character where this woman is transgender. So my hair is going to have to be — she’s a woman that transitions into a man, so my hair is going to have to be really short,” Berry said.

“I might do it,” she added while explaining that she was offered the part while working on her directorial debut “Bruised”.

“When this was pitched to me I thought, ‘if I’m going to do another movie that’s the role that I want to play,’” she said. “I want to experience that world, I want to understand that world. I want to deep dive in the way that I did ‘Bruised’.”

“Who this woman was is so interesting to me,” she continued. “That will probably be my next acting project.”

Brown liked the idea and said that Berry should do it “on the behalf of the community.”

“That’s a woman,” Berry said while revisiting the topic later in the conversation. “That’s a female story. Yes, she transitioned into a man but I want to understand the why and the how of that. So I’m hoping that I get to do it.”

ET Canada has reached out to Berry’s rep for comment.

Still trying to understand why Halle Berry would be interested in playing the role of a transgender man. Sigh! pic.twitter.com/S7W2y8SMfd — A.J Raven (@tempest071990) July 5, 2020

Scarlett Johansson dropped out of a Trans role in 2018 in the film “Rub & Tug” after immense backlash, but not without first defending the casting choice.

She later admitted she made a mistake.

“In hindsight, I mishandled that situation. I was not sensitive, my initial reaction to it,” she said. “I wasn’t totally aware of how the trans community felt about those three actors playing — and how they felt in general about cis actors playing — transgender people.”

Berry has yet to respond to the growing comments on social media:

It's not a woman. It's a man who was assigned female at birth. pic.twitter.com/nTA5UboGm7 — Danielle Solzman (@DanielleSATM) July 6, 2020

Hey @halleberry! 👋🏼 Assuming trans people didn’t need authentic media representation and weren’t killed because people think we’re “dressing up” like who we actually are… if you were going to even *consider* playing a trans man, why the fuck would you misgender HIM? 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/4x4b6CMHni — Emmy Zje (@Emmy_Zje) July 6, 2020