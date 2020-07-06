‘Hamilton’ Will Reportedly Not Be Eligible For The Oscars Next Year

Tonys, Grammys and a Pulitzer Prize, but potentially no Oscar.

Following Friday’s premiere of the Broadway smash hit Hamilton on Disney+, the production, which was filmed back in 2016, will reportedly not being eligible at next year’s Academy Awards.

Earlier this year, Oscar officials revealed they would make changes to the iconic award show, as they announced the Best Picture category will be set at 10 nominees instead of allowing for up to 10 nominees in the category in an attempt to increase diversity and representation.

But according to Vulture, that still doesn’t mean Hamilton will be eligible.

“However, it appears that the Academy has in fact said no to this,” the outlet reports. “Despite the various historical precedents that would seem to point toward Hamilton‘s inclusion — most notably, the filmed version of ‘Give ‘Em Hell, Harry’, a one-man show about Harry Truman that earned a Best Actor nomination for James Whitmore at the 1976 Oscars — an AMPAS source says plainly that, as a recorded stage production, ‘Hamilton’ is not eligible for awards consideration. (As for the Golden Globes, the HFPA has not yet responded to a request for comment.) Satisfied? Looks like Team Hamilton will just have to content themselves with the 11 Tonys, the Grammy and the Pulitzer Prize.”

The Oscars have also been push back from Feb. 28 to April 25, 2021, following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Hamilton is now streaming on Disney+.