Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand Received Millions From Federal Pandemic Loan

Kanye West and his Yeezy brand have leaned on the Paycheck Protection Program in the U.S. to ease the burden of COVID-19.

Yeezy received a loan “between $2 million and $5 million,” according to the Small Business Administration via The Hollywood Reporter. Yeezy disclosed that 160 jobs were saved thanks to the program.

The program was introduced to help businesses struggling during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The loans are forgivable but the amount of forgiveness is reduced if companies reduce their number of full-time employees or cut wages by more than a quarter.

West announced on July 4 that he will be running for U.S. President in 2020. It is unclear if he has filed the official paperwork.