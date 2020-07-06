Emilia Clarke Stars In ‘Above Suspicion’ Based On True Events

Emilia Clarke is up to no good in “Above Suspicion”.

The “Game of Thrones” actress is starring in the new film based on Joe Sharkey’s 1993 non-fiction book of the same name, which came from a true story. In the film, Clarke plays Susan Smith, a woman who gets involved with a married FBI Agent Mark Putnam (Jack Huston) after helping him on a case.

The synopsis reads: “Nothing is more dangerous than someone with nothing to lose. Based on the chilling true story of a newly married FBI poster boy assigned to an Appalachian mountain town in Kentucky. There, he is drawn into an illicit affair with an impoverished local woman who becomes his star informant. She sees in him her means of escape; instead, it is a ticket to disaster for both of them. This scandal shook the foundations of the nation’s top law enforcement agency, ending in the first-ever conviction of an FBI agent for murder.”

The movie also stars Sophie Lowe, Johnny Knoxville and Thora Birch.

“Above Suspicion” will be available soon on digital and VOD.