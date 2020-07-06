Dave Chappelle Hosts Fourth Of July, Socially Distanced Music Festival With Tiffany Haddish, Common And More

Dave Chappelle enjoyed some socially distanced live music on July 4.

The comedian hosted his closest friends, including Tiffany Haddish, Common, “Saturday Night Live”‘s Michael Che and a number of others, for a night to remember over the weekend in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

With over 400 guests, each tested before being allowed entry, and performances from Erykah Badu, Common and Talib Kweli, it appears a good time was had by all.

Michelle Wolf, Haddish, Che and Chappelle also performed a stand-up routine and Questlove and The Roots played music to a fireworks display.

The event was reportedly filmed and will later be released.