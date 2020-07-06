Teddi Mellencamp Says Her 5-Month-Old Daughter Requires Neurological Surgery: ‘We Are Filled With Nerves’

Teddi Mellencamp’s daughter requires neurological surgery.

Mellencamp revealed on Monday that her youngest daughter, Dove, requires neurosurgery to relieve a rare condition called Lambdoid Craniosynostosis. The 5-month-old baby was born with a “very rare type of non-syndromic craniosynostosis [which] occurs when one of the lambdoid sutures at the back of the head fuses before birth.”

“A CT scan showed Lambdoid Craniosynostosis,” Mellencamp wrote of Dove’s health battle. “The recovery is about a week in the hospital and a couple weeks at home with a very high success rate. So although we are filled with nerves as neurosurgery sounds scary, we have our faith that she will be ok.”

Mellencamp’s fellow reality stars, including Lisa Rinna, wished Dove and her family the best. She and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, share four children.