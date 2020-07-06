Teddi Mellencamp Says Her 5-Month-Old Daughter Requires Neurological Surgery: ‘We Are Filled With Nerves’

Teddi Mellencamp’s daughter requires neurological surgery.
Mellencamp revealed on Monday that her youngest daughter, Dove, requires neurosurgery to relieve a rare condition called Lambdoid Craniosynostosis. The 5-month-old baby was born with a “very rare type of non-syndromic craniosynostosis [which] occurs when one of the lambdoid sutures at the back of the head fuses before birth.”
Dealing with anxiety, especially when in the “public eye,” isn’t easy; and going into July it’s at an all-time high. I was torn as to whether I should share this information, but as someone who tries to be as transparent as possible, and knowing I have a platform to reach others in similar situations, I would like to update you all. Our sweet baby Dove was diagnosed with Lambdoid Craniosynostosis and has to undergo neurosurgery at the end of the month. We are so grateful to have an amazing team of doctors and surgeons who have caught this early and will be working on her. Originally, like Cruz before her, we thought Dove had Torticollis and would likely need a doc band for re-shaping. Instead a CT scan showed Lambdoid Craniosynostosis (Lambdoid craniosynostosis is a very rare type of non-syndromic craniosynostosis and occurs when one of the lambdoid sutures at the back of the head fuses before birth). The recovery is about a week in the hospital and a couple weeks at home with a very high success rate. So although we are filled with nerves as neurosurgery sounds scary, we have our faith that she will be ok. Please keep baby Dove in your prayers and if you have had a child with this same surgery, please let me know below, as I would love any additional insight and support. Sending 💕 to you all.
“A CT scan showed Lambdoid Craniosynostosis,” Mellencamp wrote of Dove’s health battle. “The recovery is about a week in the hospital and a couple weeks at home with a very high success rate. So although we are filled with nerves as neurosurgery sounds scary, we have our faith that she will be ok.”
Mellencamp’s fellow reality stars, including Lisa Rinna, wished Dove and her family the best. She and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, share four children.