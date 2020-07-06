Kristian Alfonso Exits ‘Days Of Our Lives’ After 37 Years

Kristian Alfonso is saying goodbye to Global’s “Days Of Our Lives” after 37 years on the popular soap.

“I feel blessed and honoured to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter,” Alfonso said in a statement to Deadline.

The soap opera already has a number of shows to get it through until September, when they will start production again after lockdown, but Alfonso has already wrapped her shows.

RELATED: ‘Days Of Our Lives’ To Resume Production In September

“I will not be returning to ‘Days’ when it resumes production in September,” she said. “I’ve already filmed my last episode several months ago.”

Alfonso has played Hope Williams Brady since 1983, earning herself a Daytime Emmy nomination in the process.

She also thanked NBC and co-creator Betty Corday, “who took a chance on me many years ago and changed my life,” her castmates, crew members, as well as the show’s “incredibly loyal fans.”

RELATED: Will Ferrell & Kristen Wiig Return To ‘Tonight’ For New Edition Of Soap Spoof ‘The Longest Days Of Our Lives’

Alfonso will exit the show as one of the most recognizable and longest-tenured stars.

“Days” was renewed for its 56th season back in January.

“Days Of Our Lives” can be watched weekdays on Global TV at 1 p.m. or streamed on Global’s website.