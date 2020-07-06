Christina Applegate Responds To ‘Dead To Me’ Ending After Third Season

Christina Applegate is responding to Netflix announcing the end of “Dead To Me” after one more season.

On Monday, Netflix announced that the show starring Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden was renewed for a third and final season.

“I will miss these ladies. But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women,” Applegate tweeted. “Thank you to all the fans. We will be getting back to work when it is safe to do so.”

Upon announcing the end of the show, creator Liz Feldman said, “From start to finish, ‘Dead To Me’ is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it’s been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human.”

She added, “I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one.”