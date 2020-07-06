‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa Joins TikTok With An Unexpected Username

“Riverdale” fans are flocking to TikTok to see a different side of lead star KJ Apa.

Apa, 23, is the latest celebrity to join the popular short-form video platform. The actor informed his Instagram followers that they could find him under the unexpected TikTok handle of “@FiFiIsQueen.”

Apa has uploaded a quartet of videos to date, all of which include an element of lip-syncing and/or sassy dance moves.

Apa has generated nearly 1.7 million total views on TikTok since joining on Sunday. His single most viewed video has crossed 550,000 views.