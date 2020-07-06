Lin-Manuel Miranda Welcomes ‘All The Criticisms’ Of ‘Hamilton’

The release of the “Hamilton” film on Disney+ has renewed both praise and criticism towards Lin-Manuel Miranda’s breakout project.

RELATED: ‘Hamilton’ Reportedly Not Be Eligible For The Oscars Next Year

The original Broadway production is now available on Disney’s streaming service with some people new to the show, accusing Miranda of glorifying slave owners. Alexander Hamilton despised slavery; however, he had friends — including George Washington — that owned slaves.

“Hamilton is a flawed play about flawed people written by an imperfect person that gave my flawed and imperfect little life a big boost when I needed it most,” Tracy Calton wrote. “I know I’m biased but I do appreciate the change this illustrates and will be following the convo’s evolution.”

Miranda replied to Clayon and acknowledged the validity of the criticisms.

RELATED: ‘Hamilton’ Drives Disney+ Downloads Up 72 Per Cent After Premiere

Appreciate you so much, @brokeymcpoverty. All the criticisms are valid. The sheer tonnage of complexities & failings of these people I couldn’t get. Or wrestled with but cut. I took 6 years and fit as much as I could in a 2.5 hour musical. Did my best. It’s all fair game. https://t.co/mjhU8sXS1U — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 6, 2020

“All the criticisms are valid,” Miranda wrote. “The sheer tonnage of complexities and failings of these people I couldn’t get. Or wrestled with but cut. I took 6 years and fit as much as I could in a 2.5-hour musical. Did my best. It’s all fair game.”