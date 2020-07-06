Kevin Hart Celebrates His 41st Birthday By Being ‘Thankful’

Kevin Hart has a lot to be thankful for on his 41st birthday.

The “Die Hart” star took to Instagram where he shared a picture of himself on a boat with the caption, “So blessed & so thankful to see the age 41….I’m lucky to be alive. There will never be another day that just goes by in my life that’s not treated with the highest level of respect and appreciation….God is great!!!! Thank you….Happy B Day to me damn it!!!!!”

It was only last September that Hart was in a near death car accident where he suffered injuries to his spin. He underwent surgery and lots of physical therapy on his road to recovery.

Hart’s wife, Eniko, also posted a birthday tribute to her husband with a collection of photos.

She captioned the photos, including a very cute family picture, “I took a trip down memory lane this morning and gathered jus a few photos from over the years of us celebrating you! Woo! We def got some time in! LOL! You’ve gotten better, older, & wiser over the years. I loved u then and love more of the man that you’ve become. We’ve shared so many memorable moments together..looking forward to celebrating another 10+ years/lifetime LIVING, LAUGHING, & LOVING with you on your birthday!”