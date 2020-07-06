Rickey Smiley’s Teen Daughter Shot In Road Rage Incident: ‘I’m Just So Angry Right Now’

Rickey Smiley received horrible news on the Fourth of July weekend.

Smiley, 51, revealed on his radio show that his 19-year-old daughter, Aaryn, was shot in a road rage incident. She has since undergone surgery at a Houston hospital.

“I’m just so angry right now,” the comedian said, according to NY Post. “I go to bed around 8:30 or 9 o’ clock, and I woke up to text messages.”

Aaryn was shot in a road rage incident while on her way to a Whataburger in Houston on Sunday, July 5. She was reportedly caught between two people firing at each other while waiting at a red light. She was hit three times.

Still in surgery…. thanks for your prayers or our daughter @AarynSmiley!! I really appreciate the support! pic.twitter.com/f9QlZr1SQq — Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) July 6, 2020

“The fact that she’s laying up in the hospital and probably going to have to go into surgery…She’s just crying, she’s scared, and I just hate it,” Smiley said, later telling fans on Twitter, “Thanks for your prayers or our daughter. We really appreciate the support!”