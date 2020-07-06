Jess Glynne Calls Out Restaurant For Not Serving Her Because Of The Way She Was Dressed

British singer Jess Glynne is calling out a London restaurant for not serving because of the way she was dressed.

Having posted a picture of her outfit on Instagram, the “Rather Be” singer shamed one place and praised another.

“Dear [Sexy Fish restaurant], I turned up to your restaurant looking like this and you looked me and my friend up and down and said no you can’t come in and your restaurant was EMPTY. I then went to [Amazonico London] who greeted me and my friend with pure joy and we had a banging meal with wicked service.”

She added, “Sexy Fish, please check yourself if this is how you treat people cause it’s rude, off putting, embarrassing and most definitely not inviting. We were made to wait and 2 members of staff came to look at us and make a decision based on our appearance. I think the attitude of your staff needs to change as that was pure discrimination. Thanks and bye 💋.”

The restaurant’s website does state there is a dress code, “We request that guests do not wear sportswear, beachwear, ripped jeans, flip flops, sliders or workout trainers (smarter, fashion trainers may be permitted).”

Guests must also be over 18 after 9 p.m.