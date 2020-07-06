‘Star Wars’ Director Rian Johnson Crafts ‘Pokemon Go’ Commercial

Rian Johnson got a little “Pokemon Go” flavour while in quarantine.

Johnson directed a new commercial for the ultra-popular “Pokemon Go” mobile game in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director featured appearances by popular Pokemon such as Pikachu, Squirtle and Snorlax.

“The incredibly popular smartphone game has kept me engaged with my friends remotely as I’ve been practicing physical distancing these past few months,” Johnson said in a statement published by Uproxx.

“Pokemon Go Fest”‘s virtual event is slated for July 25.