Kanye West Trademarks ‘#WestDayEver’ For Clothing And Footwear

Kanye West is preparing to do some work with the slogan “#WestDayEver”.

West has filed a trademark for the hashtagged phrase to be used on clothing and footwear, according to TMZ. The “Stronger” rapper first used the hashtag when announcing his new deal with Gap on June 26: “Yeezy and Gape form partnership #WestDayEver.”

Kanye West has filed new trademark applications for 'WEST DAY EVER' and a logo that looks like a Y. The applications were filed with the USPTO on June 26th– the same day that Gap announced a partnership with his company, Yeezy LLC. Full details in the video 👇#yeezy #Kanye pic.twitter.com/wHZ50HRlee — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) July 1, 2020

The 10-year-deal between the two companies will be branded under “Yeezy Gap” and is expected to launch in early 2021.

It has been a big week for Mr. West. Earlier this week, he announced his intention to run for U.S. President in 2020. Earlier today, it was revealed that Yeezy received between $2 million and $5 million from the federal Payment Protection Program.

The trademark news comes on the same day as it was confirmed that Kanye’s Yeezy company received a loan from the federal government of between $2 and $5 million.

The money was handed over as part of the Payment Protection program that’s part of the coronavirus stimulus package and was listed in information released by the Small Business Administration.

According to the SBA’s records, the money was need to protect 160 jobs at the rapper’s clothing company.

In a press release from Gap last month about its partnership with Kanye, it was stated that West is the sole owner of his Yeezy brand which has a valuation of $2.9 billion.

Not surprisingly, the use of taxpayer money to help out Ye has raised plenty of eyebrows, not least because of the highly extravagant ‘billion dollar’ lifestyle that Kanye and reality star wife Kim Kardashian enjoy.