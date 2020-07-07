Anthony Anderson Pokes Fun At Kanye West And His Running For President Announcement In ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Guest Host Monologue

Anthony Anderson poked fun at Kanye West and his running for president announcement as he stepped in to guest-host “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday.

The “Black-ish” star said during his monologue: “That’s right: Yeezy wants to be preezy.

“And you know, laugh all you want but this would be historic. Because while this country has had a Black president, we’ve never had a crazy Black president.”

However, he added, “It should be pointed out that Kanye still has to register with the Federal Election Commission, collect enough signatures to get on the ballot, create a campaign platform, and he’s already missed the deadline to file as an independent candidate in a bunch of states. But other than that, he good.”

Anderson also spoke about people not socially distancing or wearing masks for July 4 celebrations in the U.S., as well as mocking that cover of Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” performed by a white service member at Donald Trump’s July 3 rally at Mt. Rushmore.

The actor also interviewed Tracee Ellis Ross about how she’s been spending her time in quarantine, staying in touch with her mom Diana Ross during all of this, and more.