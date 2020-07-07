Terry Crews And Don Lemon Clash Over Controversial Black Lives Matter Comments

By Corey Atad.

Terry Crews is standing by his criticism of Black Lives Matter, and it got him into hot water with CNN’s Don Lemon.

On Monday, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star appeared on Lemon’s show to talk about the backlash his tweets have received — tweets in which Crews stated “#blacklivesmatter doesn’t turn into #blacklivesbetter,” and that he stands by his “decision to unite with good people, no matter the race, creed or ideology.”

RELATED: Terry Crews Addresses Backlash Over ‘Black Supremacy’ Tweet On ‘The Talk’

Speaking to Lemon, Crews claimed that BLM activists are taking an overly antagonistic approach, “Black people who are talking about working with whites and other races are viewed as sell-outs. They are called ‘uncle toms’.”

He called the more radical Black Lives Matter protesters “militant,” warning that the approach could turn into a form of Black supremacy.

“Black people need to hold Black people accountable. This is Black America’s version of the #MeToo movement,” he said.

When Crews took issue with Black Lives Matter not focusing on crime within the Black community, Lemon responded, ‘If someone started a movement that said ‘Cancer matters,’ and then someone came and said, ‘Why aren’t you talking about HIV’ – it’s not the same thing.”

RELATED: Terry Crews Hit With Backlash From MLK’s Daughter, Amanda Seales Over Controversial ‘Black Lives Matter’ Comment

On Twitter, many took Lemon’s side in the exchange.

Some took aim at Lemon for his positions.

And others were critical of how both men framed the conversation.

Meanwhile, some felt the whole thing was just a distraction from the more serious issues.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP