Ringo Starr To Celebrate 80th Birthday With Star-Studded YouTube Concert

Ringo Starr is set to celebrate his 80th birthday in style.

A YouTube bash, titled “Ringo’s Big Birthday Show”, will be held Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, featuring performances by Starr, Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Ben Harper and Dave Grohl, Gary Clark Jr., Sheila E., Sheryl Crow & a few guest surprises along the way.

The show will benefit the Black Lives Matter Global Network, the David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares, and WaterAid through Starr’s Lotus Foundation.

Starr and Barbara Starkey founded the Lotus Foundation to fund, support, participate in and promote charitable projects aimed at advancing social welfare in diverse areas.

The organization will be dispersing all donations raised from “The Big Birthday Show” evenly between the above four charities doing important, vital work around the world.

Birthday messages have been pouring in for Starr, from the Twitter profiles of Yoko Ono, the Beatles, and John Lennon, and others.

Happy Birthday Ringo! ✌️❤️⭐️ Listen to this John/Ringo Spotify playlist:https://t.co/tVRaFpoedP pic.twitter.com/LWDg53UrzG — John Lennon (@johnlennon) July 7, 2020

Happy, Happy Birthday Ringo!

lots of peace and love, yoko ✌️❤️ pic.twitter.com/PgvkQAQ37R — Yoko Ono (@yokoono) July 7, 2020

Happy Birthday #RingoStarr 80 is the new 55! Go for it! Peace and Love! pic.twitter.com/a2Gkv2qg64 — Steven A Banass (@StevenABanass) July 7, 2020