Justin Timberlake Calls For The Removal Of Confederate Statues

Justin Timberlake is all for tearing down Confederate monuments.

On social media Monday, the Tennessee-born singer called for the removal of statues memorializing leaders of the Confederacy.

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Shares Heartbreaking Family Photo Of Rayshard Brooks

“If we plan to move forward, these monuments must come down,” Timberlake wrote on Instagram, sharing a video explaining the racist history behind the monuments. “But let’s remember: Removing these statues does not erase our country’s vile history of oppression — removing them is a symbol of respect for Black people in America and it’s a step towards progress and actual equality for all.”

On Twitter, Timberlake shared a tweet from the ACLU about a bust of KKK leader and Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest that still sits in the Tennessee State House.

When we protest racism in America, people think we are protesting America itself. Why is that the reaction? Because America was built by men who believed in and benefitted from racism. Plain and simple. If we plan to move forward, these confederate monuments must come down. https://t.co/j2IgZ8Nr7D — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) July 6, 2020

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Calls For ‘Justice For Breonna Taylor,’ Hands Over Instagram To Black Lives Matter Activists

Timberlake has been a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement on social media as well, retweeting video of protests, messages from activist leaders and calling for justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed when police entered her home with a no-knock warrant while she was asleep and shot her.