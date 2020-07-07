Justin Timberlake Calls For The Removal Of Confederate Statues

Justin Timberlake is all for tearing down Confederate monuments.
On social media Monday, the Tennessee-born singer called for the removal of statues memorializing leaders of the Confederacy.
“If we plan to move forward, these monuments must come down,” Timberlake wrote on Instagram, sharing a video explaining the racist history behind the monuments. “But let’s remember: Removing these statues does not erase our country’s vile history of oppression — removing them is a symbol of respect for Black people in America and it’s a step towards progress and actual equality for all.”
…a state that happens to be the home of many many confederate monuments. I’ve been listening closely to the ongoing debates about what to do with these statues — and I really want to take a minute to talk about this. ⠀ ⠀ When we protest racism in America, people think we are protesting America itself. Why is that the reaction? Because America was built by men who believed in and benefitted from racism. Plain and simple. ⠀ ⠀ This is when you hear “But that’s all in the past”. So let’s be clear… those men who proudly owned and abused Black people are STILL celebrated all over the country. ⠀ ⠀ There are roughly 1,848 confederate statues of in the US. More than half are in The South, and it’s not acceptable. No one should be protecting the legacies of confederate leaders and slave owners. ⠀ If we plan to move forward, these monuments must come down. But let’s remember: Removing these statues does not erase our country’s vile history of oppression — removing them is a symbol of respect for Black people in America and it’s a step towards progress and actual equality for all. ⠀ ⠀ This video is by @aclu_nationwide, which has been fighting hard to remove these statues across the country. Their Legal Director #JeffreyRobinson has been speaking on this issue for years (you can find more in the link in my bio). Please follow them and learn more about the history of the monuments in your own states and counties.
On Twitter, Timberlake shared a tweet from the ACLU about a bust of KKK leader and Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest that still sits in the Tennessee State House.
If we plan to move forward, these confederate monuments must come down. https://t.co/j2IgZ8Nr7D
— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) July 6, 2020
Timberlake has been a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement on social media as well, retweeting video of protests, messages from activist leaders and calling for justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed when police entered her home with a no-knock warrant while she was asleep and shot her.
It’s been over 100 DAYS and still no justice for #BreonnaTaylor… Today in solidarity with @untilfreedom, we demand that @DanielJayCameron arrest and charge Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes.⠀ ⠀ We also demand that state representatives Joni Jenkins and senator Morgan McGarvey present a statewide ban on No-Knock Warrants.⠀ ⠀ Link in the third slide will draft emails to local officials for you. Adding it to my bio too. ⠀ #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor #SAYHERNAME