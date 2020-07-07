Conan O’Brien Returns To ‘Conan’ In Front Of 1-Person Audience, Welcomes Will Ferrell

Conan O’Brien has discovered a way to have a live audience while socially distancing on “Conan”.

“Conan” is officially the first late-night host to broadcast from outside his home since the COVID-19 pandemic sent productions scrambling. O’Brien performed in front of an audience of one at the legendary Largo at the Coronet theatre in West Hollywood.

“Why am I here?” O’Brien asked. “Well, a lot of theatres are struggling right now and we really wanted to help one of the empty local theatres here in L.A. so we chose Largo. It’s a really special place.”

“I started here doing improv. I got my first laughs here in 1985 and got my last laughs here in 1991 and no laughs since. Laughing at myself doesn’t count,” he continued. “I’ve been inside my home with my family for months now and I thought it’d be nice to switch it up.”

Conan addressed safety precautions, saying, “Let me assure you, we’re following all of the health protocols while we’re here. I’m here with a bare-bones crew, everyone’s wearing a mask, everyone’s social distanced and the theatre is empty and the only person sitting here is my assistant Sona.”

O’Brien kicked off the Largo show in a big way with “Eurovision Song Contest” star Will Ferrell calling in over Zoom.

Will Ferrell Was Mesmerized By The Eurovision Song Contest Running and singing on a hamster wheel at the same time was not an easy task for Will Ferrell. #EurovisionMovie #CONAN Posted by Team Coco on Tuesday, July 7, 2020