Ryan Seacrest Admits He Finds It ‘Tough’ To Open Up Following Shayna Taylor Split

Ryan Seacrest spoke about men finding it hard to share their emotions during Monday’s “On Air With Ryan Seacrest”.

Seacrest’s comments come one week after it was confirmed he and on/off girlfriend Shayna Taylor had called it quits for the third time.

Admitting he found it “tough” to express himself, the host shared: “This is a generalization, but I read it. I didn’t create it. I’m just conveying.

“They say men can, at times, find it challenging to share their feelings openly. [Co-host] Patty [Rodriguez] and I — well, not Patty and I, Patty’s [partner] and I — sometimes find it tough off air. On air, no problem, which is so weird.”

Seacrest then advised, “Here’s how to get them to open up, mess up their hair. Casual contact like that triggers men to reveal more personal information.

“Never stand face to face, never stand shoulder to shoulder, try it.”

It was revealed last week that Seacrest, 45, and Taylor, 28, had “decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago.”

A rep told ET, “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”