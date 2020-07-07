Kourtney Kardashian Says ‘Toxic Environment’ Of ‘KUWTK’ Had Her ‘Feeling Unfulfilled’

Limiting her role on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is one of the best decisions Kourtney Kardashian has ever made.

Kardashian, 41, tells Vogue Arabia how important it was for her to move past “KUWTK”. The famous sister speaks candidly for the publication’s July/August cover issue.

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Blasts Kanye West’s Billionaire Brag

“I have been filming the show non-stop for 13 years, 19 seasons, and six spinoff seasons,” says the mother of three. “I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was.”

A rejuvenated Kardashian reflected this new chapter of her life by debuting a stunning choppy bob on the magazine cover. The Poosh.com founder has more time for her three children: Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Blasts Kanye West’s Billionaire Brag

“I usually take one day on the weekend where we have no plans, we hang out at the house in pyjamas or sweats. We sleep in,” Kardashian explains. “I like to not be on a schedule on that day.”

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” has been on the air since October 2007. Kardashian shares her children with Scott Disick.