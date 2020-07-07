Kelly Clarkson Nails Cover Of Julia Michaels’ ‘Issues’

Kelly Clarkson is back with another stunning “Kellyoke” cover.

Clarkson belted out Julia Michaels’ “Issues” on the latest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Covers The Chicks On Kellyoke

As per usual, the musician was joined by her band members, all performing their bits from home.

Her latest performance comes after she sang along to Post Malone’s smash hit pop-rock song “Circles”.

Clarkson has also covered the Beach Boys’ “Kokomo”, Trisha Yearwood’s “Believe Me Baby (I Lied)”, and H.E.R.’s “Focus” among many others since going virtual amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She celebrated Pride 2020 at the end of last month by putting her own spin on Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down”.