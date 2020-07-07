Britney Spears Dances To Beyonce’s ‘Haunted’

Britney Spears is vibing out to Beyonce.
Spears treated fans to a look at her wicked dance moves in an Instagram post on Monday. The video clips together various takes of the “Toxic” singer dancing to Beyonce’s “Haunted”.
View this post on Instagram
I wanted to listen to Beyoncé ….. “Haunted" is such a beautiful song 👻👻👻 and I have never danced to it before. I never said I was the best dancer …. I dance simply because it fills my heart with joy and expression 💃🏼💕 !!!!! PS if I’m haunting you …. you must be haunting me 😜😂👻😱⭐️💋💋 !!!!!!! PSSSS my 80s pony tail shows how cool I am !!!!!!
The shout-out to Beyonce comes after the Beyhive stung Spears for calling herself “Queen B.”