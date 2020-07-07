Britney Spears Dances To Beyonce’s ‘Haunted’

Britney Spears is vibing out to Beyonce.

Spears treated fans to a look at her wicked dance moves in an Instagram post on Monday. The video clips together various takes of the “Toxic” singer dancing to Beyonce’s “Haunted”.

I wanted to listen to Beyoncé,” Spears wrote. “‘Haunted’ is such a beautiful song and I have never danced to it before. I never said I was the best dancer…. I dance simply because it fills my heart with joy and expression!”

The shout-out to Beyonce comes after the Beyhive stung Spears for calling herself “Queen B.”