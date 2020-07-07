Hilary Swank Is On A Mission To Mars In First Teaser For Netflix’s ‘Away’

Netflix is giving the first look at its new series “Away”, starring Hilary Swank and Josh Charles.

In the teaser released on Tuesday, Swank is Emma Green, a former navy pilot-turned-astronaut, who leaves her husband (Charles) and teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars.

“I miss you guys,” Emma says in the teaser, cradling a family photo. “I love you so much. I wish I could be with you right now. But just remember, the further away I get, I’m just getting closer to being back to you.”

“Away” launches on Netflix on September 4.