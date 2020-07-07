Chrissy Teigen Fires Back At Troll For Commenting On Her Appearance: ‘You Know You Don’t Know Me In Real Life, Right?’

Chrissy Teigen isn’t afraid to speak her mind on social media.

The cookbook author, who has been enjoying a Mexico vacation with her family, shared some skincare tips on Instagram, writing in the caption: “For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself!”

She also posted a video showing off her colourful eyeliner. However, one person wasn’t very complimentary in the comments section, E! News reported.

The social media user in question wrote, “Ok… this isn’t her or some app that changed her face. I had to look back and forth like 4 times… either she dropped 50 lbs overnight or has cancer… this isn’t right.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Jeanine Pirro After Noticing A Photo Of Her Boobs On Pirro’s Phone

Teigen reportedly replied, “What would you prefer?” to which the commenter said: “Your bone structure is prominent and recognizable… this shot, looks like a completely different person. Did 2-3 double takes. How did you do it?”

“Apologies for the lack of tact fullness… should have thought ahead,” they added. “But, why did I have to go back and forth 3-4 x to make sure it was you? Is it an app? It’s not about skincare, but bone structure is completely different… you’re unrecognizable.”

RELATED: Alison Roman Says Chrissy Teigen ‘Never Was’ Signed To Produce Her Show

Teigen then shot back, “Why are you carrying on with this?? Why do you think I owe you anything especially after what you’ve said? You know you don’t actually know me in real life, right? Thank God.”

The star’s latest social media comment comes after she called out Jeanine Pirro for having a topless photo of Teigen on her phone.