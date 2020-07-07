Janelle Monáe Wants To Play ‘X-Men’ Hero Storm In The MCU

Janelle Monáe has her eyes on becoming a superhero.

In a new interview with Empire, the Dirty Computer singer talks about whether she would be interested in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, perhaps in the “Black Panther” sequel.

“I definitely have thrown it out there,” she says. “One of my dreams has always been to play Storm.

“I don’t know if she comes in ‘Black Panther’ but it would be a dream to have her in it. I don’t know where they are with that. A lot of women have played Storm and they’ve done an exceptional job, and I would love to be in that line of artists and get to do Storm justice.”

Storm was previously played in the “X-Men” franchise by Halle Berry from 2000 to 2014.

Director Ryan Coogler is returning to direct “Black Panther 2”, which currently is set for release in 2022.