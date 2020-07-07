Jim Carrey Says New Memoir ‘Represents The False Beliefs People Have About Fame’

If Jim Carrey’s new sci-fi pseudo-memoir sounds confusing, don’t worry, he understands.

Carrey recently did a press run in support of his new book, Memoirs and Misinformation: A Novel, which he co-wrote with Dana Vachon. The book — released Tuesday — depicts a somewhat fictional version of himself, as he explained to “Good Morning America”.

“It is all allegory,” Carrey said. “The Jim Carrey in the book is not just representative of me. It also represents the false beliefs people have about fame. The false beliefs people have about celebrity and tyranny, which are really not that far away from each other.”

“It’s difficult to describe what the book is,” he said in a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly. “We write about celebrity as a device to talk about the human condition… Yes, it’s about an apocalypse. But it’s also about the apocalypse of the interior, of the ego.”

Memoirs and Misinformation also contains other celebrity caricatures.

“There’s nobody in the book that I don’t admire in some way,” Carrey assured. “I hope they can see the joy in it, and the love in it.”