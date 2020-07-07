Pusha T Wants To Be Taken Off Posthumous Pop Smoke Album Amid Feud With Young Thug

Pusha T and Young Thug want nothing to do with each other.

Earlier this month, an unreleased song by the late Pop Smoke, “Paranoia”, leaked, featuring Young Thug, Pusha, and Gunna.

RELATED: Listen To Pusha T Rap Over HBO’s ‘Succession’ Theme Song

In Pusha’s verse, he dissed Drake, reigniting an old feud and earning Young Thug’s ire.

“I don’t respect the pusha t verse on the song with me and gunna cause I don’t have nun to do with y’all beef nor does Gunna, and if I knew that was about him I would’ve made changes on our behalf.. this rapper sh*t so gay,” the rapper wrote in an Instagram Story post, according to Uproxx.

Pusha responded on his own Instagram Story, writing, “Aye @youngthug couple things: 1. Don’t feel bad, NOBODY knew what the verse was abt. The label heads that stopped it didn’t even know. They ONLY ASSUME because HE TOLD them! The same way HE TOLD abt the Ross ‘Maybach 6’ verse. And If HE’LL TELL record executives abt rap verses, God only knows what else HE’LL TELL! I don’t deal in Police Work, Police Rappers or Police N****s!!!”

He continued, “2. @youngthug you were the last verse added to the song and that’s ONLY because I requested YOU!! 3. And most important @youngthug, just so we are clear…I WOULD NEVER look or need YOUR respect for what is it I bring to this rap game!!”

RELATED: Pusha T Officially Releases New Kanye West-Produced Single ‘Sociopath’

Pusha followed it up with a demand to be taken off the forthcoming posthumous deluxe edition release of Pop Smoke’s album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon.

“@stevenvictor I demand you take me off the deluxe @realpopsmoke album to avoid any confusion that make take away from This amazing body of work!” Pusha wrote.

On Twitter, rap fans got a big kick out of the feud involving Pusha and Young Thug.

Me Reading Pusha T Response To Thug pic.twitter.com/N8UYBdm9fl — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) July 7, 2020

Pusha T is among the last rappers I would want coming at me with bars, but Drake hollering at labels to keep verses that shred him from coming out is next level lame. — 🎙Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) July 7, 2020

Yall really sound like pop fans when yall go this route. RAP fans talked about Pusha's Palmolive verse allll last year. It's cool if you dont listen to Push. But Drake fans are the only ones who think Pusha wants to be a pop star. Pusha fans dont want radio hits. We want coke rap https://t.co/6O3BVe62g4 — Aye throw that Boyz II Men on (@DragonflyJonez) July 7, 2020