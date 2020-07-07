Pusha T Wants To Be Taken Off Posthumous Pop Smoke Album Amid Feud With Young Thug

By Corey Atad.

Pusha T. Photo: EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT/CP Images
Pusha T and Young Thug want nothing to do with each other.

Earlier this month, an unreleased song by the late Pop Smoke, “Paranoia”, leaked, featuring Young Thug, Pusha, and Gunna.

In Pusha’s verse, he dissed Drake, reigniting an old feud and earning Young Thug’s ire.

“I don’t respect the pusha t verse on the song with me and gunna cause I don’t have nun to do with y’all beef nor does Gunna, and if I knew that was about him I would’ve made changes on our behalf.. this rapper sh*t so gay,” the rapper wrote in an Instagram Story post, according to Uproxx.

Pusha responded on his own Instagram Story, writing, “Aye @youngthug couple things: 1. Don’t feel bad, NOBODY knew what the verse was abt. The label heads that stopped it didn’t even know. They ONLY ASSUME because HE TOLD them! The same way HE TOLD abt the Ross ‘Maybach 6’ verse. And If HE’LL TELL record executives abt rap verses, God only knows what else HE’LL TELL! I don’t deal in Police Work, Police Rappers or Police N****s!!!”

He continued, “2. @youngthug you were the last verse added to the song and that’s ONLY because I requested YOU!! 3. And most important @youngthug, just so we are clear…I WOULD NEVER look or need YOUR respect for what is it I bring to this rap game!!”

Pusha followed it up with a demand to be taken off the forthcoming posthumous deluxe edition release of Pop Smoke’s album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon.

“@stevenvictor I demand you take me off the deluxe @realpopsmoke album to avoid any confusion that make take away from This amazing body of work!” Pusha wrote.

On Twitter, rap fans got a big kick out of the feud involving Pusha and Young Thug.

