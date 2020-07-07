Demi Lovato On Signing With Scooter Braun: ‘I Want A Career That Has Nothing To Do With My Body’

Demi Lovato is reflecting on the positive changes that have come in her life and career after deciding to sign with Scooter Braun.

The “Anyone” songstress, 27, is Bustle‘s August cover star, opening up about being in the best place she’s ever been, even giving her new management team a lot of the credit.

Following her 2018 overdose, Lovato signed with Braun making him her manager. Braun also reps Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

“I used to have people watching me the night before a photo shoot to make sure that I didn’t binge or eat and be swollen the next day,” Lovato tells the outlet. “It’s just a totally different world now… I don’t prepare for photoshoots, even. I can eat Subway for breakfast.”

“I want a career that has nothing to do with my body. I want it to be about my music and my lyrics and my message,” she adds. “Music brought me so much joy when I was younger and I lost that joy throughout the hustle and bustle of the music industry. I got miserable. And I don’t ever want it to be like that again. That’s what I want.”

“I want a long-lasting career that I don’t have to change myself for.”

And Braun says how happy he is to be a member of Lovato’s team.

Telling Bustle, Braun admits, “What I saw is that she needed someone who didn’t need her.

“And about halfway through the meeting, [my partner Allison Kaye and I] both looked at each other and instinctually kind of laughed,” he continues. “And then Allison texted me and goes, ‘You’re thinking the same thing I am.’ I knew I could help her. I knew Allison could help her. I knew that we were in a position, in our lives and our careers, that if Demi needed to take three years off, she can do that. And if Demi needs us to go and have an honest conversation and get her out of something, it doesn’t affect my reputation.”

“The people that are there with me every single day, I have to feel very connected with them and that I can trust them. That I can be totally vulnerable, transparent, and honest,” Lovato says of Braun. “And if I’m having a panic attack in the middle of a photoshoot or something that I can sit in the dressing room with whomever is there, and they can help me with it.”

Read Lovato’s full interview with Bustle here.