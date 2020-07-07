Harry Styles Will Read Bedtime Story For Fans On Meditation App

You can soon be put to sleep by the soothing sound of Harry Styles’ voice.

In the latest update to the meditation app Calm, the former One Directioner has been enlisted to read a bedtime story.

Titled “Dream with Me”, the story on the Calm app was previewed on social media. The story will be available to users on Wednesday.

The Styles bedtime story is part of the app’s “Sleep Stories” series, which has featured tales read by celebrities, including Nick Offerman, Lucy Liu, Stephen Fry, and Matthew McConaughey.