Listen To Harry Styles Read You A Calming Bedtime Story

You can now be put to sleep by the soothing sound of Harry Styles’ voice.

RELATED: Harry Styles Debuts Sun-Drenched ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Music Video

In the latest update to the meditation app Calm, the former One Directioner has been enlisted to read a bedtime story.

Titled “Dream with Me”, the story was released Wednesday on the app, as well as on Spotify.

“Sleep and meditation are a huge part of my routine, whether I’m at home, in the studio, or out on the road,” Styles said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Rest and recovery is as important as doing the work. Finding a balance has been endlessly beneficial to both my physical and mental health. It’s changed my life. I’m so happy to be collaborating with Calm at a time when the world needs all the healing it can get. Treat people with kindness.”

RELATED: Katy Perry Says Harry Styles Was A ‘Complete Gentleman’ When He Learned She Was Pregnant

The Styles bedtime story is part of the Calm app’s “Sleep Stories” series, which has featured tales read by celebrities, including Nick Offerman, Lucy Liu, Stephen Fry, and Matthew McConaughey.