Christopher Meloni Wants A Stabler And Benson Reunion To Explore ‘Unresolved Emotions’ On New ‘Law & Order’ Spin-Off

It’s not just “Law & Order” fans who want to see Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay’s characters Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson reunite on the upcoming Stabler-focused spin-off. The actor also reveals he’s hoping to explore the “inherent drama” caused by his departure nearly 10 years ago.

“Benson and Stabler are inextricably linked, locked and connected,” Meloni tells the New York Post about his upcoming return to the character in “Law & Order: Organized Crime”. “I think there is truly and deeply a worthwhile, inherent drama in exploring that relationship and the complexity of how Stabler left — the unresolved emotions both characters feel and how the fans feel.”

RELATED: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Is Already Planning How It Will Address Death Of George Floyd

It has been confirmed that Stabler will make an appearance in the upcoming season 22 premiere.

Meloni chose to not renew his contract at the end of season 12 and his exit was explained by Stabler retiring following an internal affairs bureau investigation that would have had him submit to a psychological evaluation, personnel file review and anger management classes. His absence was addressed in the season 13 premiere, with Benson explaining he had refused the IAB’s terms.

“How my character left was really unsatisfying, I think,” Meloni adds. “It almost feels that we won’t do one or two [crossover] episodes and move on our merry way. I just think there will always be possibilities there. People will always be hungry to see how we interact and how that dynamic has changed.”

Hargitay and Meloni have remained friends, with the “SVU” star welcoming him back to the “Law & Order” fold on his birthday, sharing a throwback pic of them together.

RELATED: Christopher Meloni To Reprise ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Character For New Drama From Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay Reacts

He continues: “I left with zero animosity, but I did leave clearly and open-eyed in going forward and finding new adventures. I was like, That’s what I want to do, keep moving forward.’ I had done the ‘Law & Order’ way of storytelling, which they do really well, and I was interested in telling stories from a different angle — whether comedic or inhabiting a new world or doing it on different platforms.”

Meloni went on to appear in a number of projects, including “Happy”, “Veep”, “Pose” “True Blood”, “The Handmaid’s Tale” and more. The actor reveals franchise creator Dick Wolf called him personally to ask him to return to the role.

WATCH: Demore Barnes On Playing A Police Officer, Talks Future Of ‘Law & Order: SVU’

“I never thought this was going to happen, but the circumstances for me changed,” Meloni says. “So, ‘yes’ became the correct answer.”

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” will air this fall.