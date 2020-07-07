Prince Harry Gives A Glimpse Of Tyler Perry’s Stunning L.A. Home, Where He And Meghan Markle Have Been Staying, During The Pandemic

Prince Harry gave fans a look at where he’s been staying in Los Angeles in a recently-released video.

Harry moved to L.A. in March with Meghan Markle and their 1-year-old son Archie. The family are staying in Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills mansion.

The Duke of Sussex, who is the cofounder of the charity Sentebale, which helps children impacted by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana, was surrounded by greenery in the clip played at the Opening Ceremony of the AIDS 2020 Conference.

Harry shared, “This year’s theme is resilience, something all of us around the globe have understood the deep need for, specifically over recent months.”

“And for many, digging deep to find that resilience has been a challenging experience. But for those affected by HIV and AIDS, the examples of resilience within oneself and within the community has been felt and fostered for decades.”

“At Sentebale, we see the resilience of young people every single day, which is why I’ve been inspired each day since founding the non-profit organization with Prince Seeiso in 2006,” he continued. “As you’re about to see, these young people are willing to speak out against injustice, be role models to their peers, support HIV prevention and challenge limiting systems in the hope of a more inclusive and accepting environment for all.”

“And when they face setbacks, they not only push back, but they bounce back. They are resilience personified,” Harry concluded. “We all succeed when they are empowered and I want to share some of their voices with you.”

Sentebale Youth Advocates Sekgabo and Rethabile — HIV leaders of tomorrow — also shared what resilience meant to them in the video.