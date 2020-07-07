Brett Eldredge Goes Back To His Hometown In New Music Video For ‘Gabrielle’

Brett Eldredge is singing about a former flame in the new music video for “Gabrielle”.

The first single off his upcoming fifth studio album sees the singer looking back on a love that didn’t work out and wondering what could have been.

“We never got very far / But, girl, wherever you are / I wish you well / Gabrielle,” sings Eldredge in his old high school gym.

Sharing a clip of the visuals on his Instagram, Eldredge opens up about video, writing: “I got to shoot the Gabrielle video in my hometown of Paris Illinois… from the basketball gym my grandfather, father, brother and myself all played in, to the fairgrounds where I used to bet a quarter on the winning horse and sing to the grandstands, this video is nostalgia to the core… take me back there, oh take me back there Gabrielle.”

Speaking exclusively with CMT, Eldredge says the visuals perfectly capture “the nostalgia of the kind of memory a Gabrielle holds on your heart.”

The singer’s new album Sunday Drive is available July 10.