Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Are The Ultimate TikTok Duo With Adorable Dancing Duet

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are one adorable TikTok couple.

In a new swimsuit-clad video, the pair performed a choreographed routine to C+C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” and it’s already a viral sensation.

RELATED: Madonna, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Miley Cyrus & More Use July 4 To Highlight Black Lives Matter

Cyrus, who is sporting a tiny blue bikini, and a shirtless Simpson showed off their dance moves in front of sunny oasis that is likely the “Hannah Montana” alum’s gorgeous backyard.

“If we can’t get back to work….. let’s get back to WERK @codysimpson,” Cyrus captioned the post.

RELATED: Kaitlynn Carter Admits Her Romance With Miley Cyrus Will Be The ‘Last Time I’m Doing A Public Thing’

Simpson and Cyrus regularly appear in each other’s TikTok videos and on Instagram.

The couple’s been dating since October 2019.