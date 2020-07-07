Paris Jackson Admits ‘I Tried To Kill Myself Many Times’

Paris confronts her self-harm and body image issues. Will she be able to book an opportunity to walk in Jean-Paul Gaultier’s final fashion show?

Paris Jackson opened up about her struggle with depression and body image issues in a candid new episode of her Facebook Watch series “Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn”.

The ep, titled “Trauma Partners?”, saw Jackson, 22, reveal how she’d been self-conscious since her childhood.

“I was the only girl of four boys,” she shared. “Because I was the only girl, my dad loved playing dress-up. I looked like a porcelain doll and I hated it.”

The model called herself “Very Aryan” looking, saying she looked like she “came out of the ass crack of Finland.”

However, she insisted her family “never made me feel alienated because of that, which is good, even though I’ve always felt like the black sheep,” adding they “put in more of an effort to never make me feel excluded” as she got older.

Jackson discussed life after her father Michael’s death, when, as an 11-year-old, she moved in with her grandma.

She revealed how she went from a strict and healthy diet to a household with “no rules,” admitting she “gained a lot of weight and food became an addiction.”

“A cousin called me fat and I was like, okay, so I can’t do that anymore, and that’s how I fell into self-harm,” Jackson explained. “I would cut and burn myself. I never thought I would die from it because I was the one that was in control of the razor. I knew how deep I was going.”

Jackson said part of the reason she hurt herself was the dopamine release, but she also said it was a “distraction from emotional pain,” turning it “into a physical pain and the need for control.”

She told the camera, “Yes, I tried to kill myself many times.”

Jackson concluded by insisting she now wanted to help other people with self-acceptance, saying: “Self-love is f**king hard.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.