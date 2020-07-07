Kylie Jenner Calls Claims That She Refuses To Promote Black Owned Businesses A ‘Reach’

Kylie Jenner is hitting back at some “false” claims from the Twitterverse.

Just hours after sharing some sexy photos to Instagram wearing a LoudBrand Studios orange mini, onlookers noticed the reality star, 22, didn’t tag the brand and even claimed she began to turn off her comments.

“Kylie Jenner is refusing to tag the designer of the dress she just posted, which is a Black-owned brand,” a Twitter troll shared. “And now limiting her comments. @LoudBrndStudios is the designer!”

Jenner took notice of the comment and hit back.

“Ok this is just a reach,” she wrote. “Why would I ever REFUSE to tag a brand and block comments? This is completely false. I think this brand is amazing and I wanted to show support and will continue to do so. Everyone go check out @LoudBrndStudios.”

Jenner later shared more images of the dress and included a tag for LoudBrand Studios.