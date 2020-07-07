Kylie Jenner Calls Claims That She Refuses To Promote Black Owned Businesses A ‘Reach’

By Aynslee Darmon.

OConnor-Arroyo/CPImages
OConnor-Arroyo/CPImages

Kylie Jenner is hitting back at some “false” claims from the Twitterverse.

Just hours after sharing some sexy photos to Instagram wearing a LoudBrand Studios orange mini, onlookers noticed the reality star, 22, didn’t tag the brand and even claimed she began to turn off her comments.

RELATED: Kendall And Kylie Jenner Issue Statement Denying Reports They Failed To Pay Factory Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

View this post on Instagram

morning spritz

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

“Kylie Jenner is refusing to tag the designer of the dress she just posted, which is a Black-owned brand,” a Twitter troll shared. “And now limiting her comments. @LoudBrndStudios is the designer!”

Jenner took notice of the comment and hit back.

“Ok this is just a reach,” she wrote. “Why would I ever REFUSE to tag a brand and block comments? This is completely false. I think this brand is amazing and I wanted to show support and will continue to do so. Everyone go check out @LoudBrndStudios.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Declares She’s ‘Cutting Off These Quarantine Pounds’ While Sharing Throwback Bikini Video

Jenner later shared more images of the dress and included a tag for LoudBrand Studios.

View this post on Instagram

i love it here.

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Click to View Gallery

Stars In Self-Isolation Style
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP